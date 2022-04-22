(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Sunshine will be the big story again on Today as high pressure holds its ground! Temperatures will soar into the low 80s this afternoon.

It will be a great weekend to get outdoor across the Carolinas with highs in the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next chance of rain will be next Tuesday as a cold front sweeps through the region.

Stay tuned for more updates on this system, but until then enjoy the dry stretch!

Friday: Sunny and warm. Hi: 82

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Lo: 58

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 81