Weekend weather: Sunny skies return through Saturday; clouds and showers back for Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Friday will start on a chilly but brighter note with sunny skies expected all day.

Tomorrow will be about the same with highs getting back to the 50-degree mark.

Clouds start to show up on Sunday with light rain showers expected Sunday into Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week look amazing with sunny skies and highs right around 60 both days.

On Christmas Eve a big batch of heavy rain will move in and linger into Christmas morning.

It will be all rain for the piedmont with snow showers expected in the mountains.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Hi: 48 Low: 26

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Hi: 52 Low: 35

