(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We are waking up to much cooler temperatures this morning but still starting above normal.

Grab the light jackets and hoodies today as 40s and partly cloudy skies take hold for the morning. Winds are light to start but will be increasing as we head into the afternoon.

Friday peaks in the upper 60s and a mix of sun and clouds while winds pick up out of the southwest. Conditions will be breezy with gusts reaching as high as 25 miles per hour at times.

Friday night will be chilly if not cold with lows dipping into the upper 30s. This won’t be too far off from where we would start the day at cooler conditions take hold this weekend.

Saturday will be cool and breezy, reaching the low 60s with winds dominating much of the day. Hold on to your hat as gusts can reach as fast as 35 miles per hour at times!

Winds will ease up Saturday night which will allow for some significant cooling. Sunday morning will start near freezing in the low 30s so be sure to protect any sensitive vegetation and bring in potted plants.

Sunday will struggle to reach 60 degrees but much warmer temperatures are in store. Look for Monday to start a warming trend that will get us to 80 degrees by Wednesday!

Today: Partly Cloudy & Seasonable. High of 68.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low 39.