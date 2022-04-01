(PINPOINT WEATHER) – It will be a beautiful end to the workweek with lots of sunshine!!

Temperatures will be a bit cooler today in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, but this is back to a more seasonable level for early April.

Breezy conditions will also be a factor today making it feel a little cooler at times, so keep a light jacket handy.

The nice weather will continue this weekend giving us a chance to get outdoors. There will be a few extra clouds on Saturday with highs holding in the middle 60s. By Sunday, mostly sunny skies take over and temperatures warm into the low 70s.

Our next chance of showers and storms will not come until next Tuesday, so enjoy the beautiful stretch ahead.

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 69

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lo: 38

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Hi: 66 Lo: 43