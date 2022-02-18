Weekend Weather: Sunny days, cold nights ahead as front races away from Charlotte

(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We are BREEZY this Friday morning as overnight showers race east.

Storms and heavy downpours dumped up to an inch of rain in some spots but will push east and clear up by the late morning. We will stay breezy & mild as skies begin to make way for sunshine.

Temperatures are starting in the 60s this morning and will only get cooler as the day continues. Look to see breezy winds persist out of the west southwest toady between 5 and 15 miles per hour. Wind gusts can be as fast as 23 miles per hour at times.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cool, hovering in the mid to upper 50s for much of the afternoon. We can expect breezy conditions to ease up throughout the afternoon as High Pressure takes control.

Tonight will get cold again, dipping into the 30s before rebounding into the upper 50s to near 60 for Saturday. Sunshine will be ubiquitous this weekend, keeping us cool as we head into Sunday to finish off the weekend.

Presidents Day on Monday will see increasing cloud cover with rain chances returning. This looks to be the start of what will be a wet pattern for much of the week.

Today: Cool & Breezy with Clearing Skies. High of 64.

Tonight: Cold & Clear. Low 30.