Weekend Weather: Summer pattern returns to Charlotte with heat, scattered storms

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The summertime weather pattern will return Friday with hot and humid conditions. We are looking at mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There could be a few showers and storms this afternoon as a weak cold front approaches the area.

The unsettled weather will also continue into the upcoming weekend, so keep your umbrella handy. Pop-up showers and storms will be possible both days this weekend, but don’t cancel your outdoor plans since it will not be a washout. Highs this weekend will hold in the in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Little is expected to change next week as we settle into the typical July pattern with higher humidity levels and temps in the 90s.

Today: Partly sunny, PM showers/storms. Hi: 89

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lo: 70

Saturday: Clouds and sun, Spotty shower/storm. Hi: 91