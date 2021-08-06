Weekend Weather: Storms roll through Charlotte area Friday night into Saturday; summer heat returns

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Friday will be the last comfortable day before the summer heat and humidity return this weekend! After a sunny start, the cloud cover will gradually increase later today as a storm system approaches from the south. A stray shower or storm may be possible this evening, but it will not be much and most of the day will be dry.

Showers and t’storms will move in overnight through Saturday as the storm passes by to our southeast. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with 0.5” to 1.0” possible. Temperatures will hold in the middle 80s for both Friday and Saturday.

We will quickly dry out by Sunday with lots of sunshine returning to the area. Look for a big warm-up on Sunday as highs climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity levels will also be increasing giving us some sticky summer weather for the start of the week.

Today: Increasing clouds, Iso. Shower. Hi: 87

Tonight: Showers/storms. Heavy at times. Lo: 68

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers & storms. Hi: 84