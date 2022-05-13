(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Friday is off to a misty start with patchy fog setting up and temperatures sitting in the low to mid-60s. Winds are light out of the east northeast and will stay relatively light throughout the day.

Widely scattered showers and isolated storms will plague the end of the workweek giving us intermittent pockets of wet weather. Be on the lookout for some of these showers and storms to impact you a couple of times throughout the day.

We will be more dry than wet though as temperatures peak slightly below normal in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the northeast between five and ten miles per hour.

Friday night will hold on to some lingering showers as we dip into the low 60s.

Look for Saturday to start off wet and usher in some warmer conditions. Highs will aim for the low 80s as showers and storms stick around.

We’ll warm up into the mid-80s on Sunday with only a 20% chance of stray showers. Temps warm up heading into next week with the upper 80s on Monday.

We’ll touch 90 degrees by Wednesday of next week!

Today: Warm with Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 75.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy with Lingering Showers. Low: 61.