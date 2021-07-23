Weekend Weather: Smoky, hazy conditions improve through Sunday; stray afternoon storm possible

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hazy conditions will continue to be an issue Friday causing an air quality alert to remain in effect until tonight for our western counties. Take precautions and limit time outdoors today, especially sensitive groups or if you have breathing problems.

We will also have plenty of sunshine today with steamy temperatures in the lower 90s. A stray shower or storm will be possible this afternoon, but it will not be much and most of the time will remain dry.

Little will change in the weather pattern this weekend as highs hold in the lower 90s under partly sunny skies. More unsettled weather will be possible each afternoon this weekend, but don’t cancel your plans since most places be quiet.

We will also start to see some improvement in the smoke and hazy by the end of the weekend. Until then an air quality alert will remain in effect for parts of the area.

Today: Plenty of sunshine and hazy. Hi: 91

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lo: 71

Saturday: Clouds and sun, shower/storm. Hi: 90