Weekend Weather: Skies clear for pleasant Friday; stray showers possible through Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a wet start to your Friday, we will see conditions gradually improving as the cold front slides off to the east. Look for clouds and sunshine this afternoon with highs topping out in the middle 80s.

The front will stall just to our south this weekend keeping us a bit unsettled. A shower or thunderstorm could pop up at times this weekend, but it will not be much and most of the area should stay dry. Clouds and sunshine will also be overhead this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances increase on Monday as another disturbance passes by the region, so keep your umbrella handy just in case. Temperatures are expected to remain in the middle 80s for most of the workweek.

Friday: Clouds and sun. Hi: 86

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny, stray shower. Hi: 88