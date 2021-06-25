Weekend Weather: Showers, storms reenter the Charlotte forecast; summer pattern continues next week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We will start to tap into some moisture Friday as the high-pressure sets up to our east bring in a southerly flow. This will gradually increase humidity levels this afternoon, so get ready the summer feel is back. Today will also feature a mix of sun and clouds with a stray late-day shower. High temps will hold in the lower and middle 80s this afternoon.

Rain chances increase a bit this weekend with scattered showers and storms possible both days. We are not looking at a washout, but you will want to keep your eye to the sky just in case. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible at any time this weekend, so make sure to stay weather aware.

Otherwise, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies this weekend with highs in the middle and upper 80s. The summer like pattern is expected to continue into next week with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Partly cloudy, late day shower. Hi: 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Lo: 67

Saturday: Plenty of clouds, Scatt. Showers/storms. Hi: 85