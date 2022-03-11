(PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s a busy morning in the Pinpoint Weather Center!

Foggy conditions start your Friday before cloudy skies lead to spotty showers. Overnight storms will have the potential to pack a punch while accumulating snow can be seen in our mountains. After some clearing on Saturday, we’ll see bitter cold temperatures heading into Sunday morning.

Let’s start with the watches, warnings and advisories that have been set for this weekend.

We first have a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Avery County lasting until 7 PM on Saturday. This is in parallel with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 PM on Saturday for Ashe & Watauga counties.

In terms of the cold temperatures, a Freeze Watch is in effect for Lancaster & Chesterfield Counties until 10 AM Sunday morning.

Starting with Friday, patchy dense fog will have the potential to cause a few travel issues for the early morning hours. Fog should burn off quickly as we hold on to partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

Highs will peak in the low 60s with light winds out of the south between 3 and 7 miles per hour. Spotty showers and pockets of heavy rain are likely to arrive late in the day around 6 to 7 PM. This will last into the overnight hours.

A cold front will usher in a line of strong storms for Saturday morning during the twilight hours. The main event looks to be between 3 and 5 AM on Saturday.

These storms have the potential to pack a punch as parts of South Carolina sit under a slight risk of severe weather and the Queen City has a marginal risk of severe weather. The main threats with these storms will likely be damaging winds and isolated flooding.

Conditions will clear up pretty quickly on Saturday with highs being limited to the mid-50s.

Saturday night into Sunday will see clear and frigid conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the low 20s and upper teens by Sunday morning!

Be sure to bundle up as Sunday will struggle to get into the low 50s. Next week will see a warming trend rebound us to near 70 degrees on Tuesday and storms returning Wednesday of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Mild. High of 62.

Tonight: Chilly & Cloudy with Isolated Showers. Low 45.