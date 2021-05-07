Weekend Weather: Showers clear Friday morning; plenty of sunshine through Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The clouds and lingering showers will quickly move out around lunchtime Friday leaving us with pleasant conditions for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be a little cooler behind the front this afternoon with highs topping out around 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Windy conditions will be an issue this afternoon with gusts up to 30-35 mph at times (Mountains: Gusts to 50 mph).

The weekend is looking great for any Mother’s Day plans you may have! Both days will feature clouds and sunshine as high pressure settles into the region. Highs will hold in the lower 70s on Saturday before rebounding to near 80 degrees on Sunday.

You will want to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather because an unsettled pattern is expected to return for most of next week.

Friday: Shower early, partly sunny. Hi: 70

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 45

Saturday: Clouds and sunshine. Lo: 73