(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We finish off the workweek with abundant cloud cover and a good chance of afternoon showers and storms.

Friday kicks things off in the 60s with isolated showers tapering off in the mountains. Winds are mostly calm with patchy fog developing in the foothills and across the Piedmont.

Clouds will build throughout the morning and take hold this afternoon which will limit highs to the upper 70s. Winds will shift eastward as a weak low pressure system tracks north over the eastern Carolinas.

This will deliver rain and storm chances for much of the afternoon and evening with the brunt of the wet weather staying focused east and south of Charlotte. We still can’t rule out a stray or rogue shower or storm pushing further west towards the Queen City and mountain counties.

Wet weather will taper off this evening while clouds linger. Friday night football should be mostly dry however with a few peaks of a star-lit sky by late evening.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s with low 80s on tap for the start of the weekend. Rain and storm chances will stick around with Sunday giving us a better chance for storms than Saturday.

Look for 80s to take hold with an increased chance for storms to start the workweek on Monday.

Today: Cloudy with Scattered Showers and Storms. High: 77.

Tonight: Comfortable & Cloudy. Low: 67.