Weekend Weather: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms linger through Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Oh yeah! Feels like Friday!

We finish off the work week with a slight chance of an isolated shower early in the day with temperatures starting near 70 degrees. Keep an eye out for pockets of sunshine today as we struggle to get into the low 80s.

We’ll want to keep the umbrella handy as a slight chance of rain and isolated storms will return late in the day and early evening. While most will remain dry, those that see rain will be thankful for being prepared.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

This weekend will hold on to the chance of afternoon and early evening showers and storms. Most of Saturday will be dry with partly sunny skies and a high near 86. Saturday night into Sunday will dip into the upper 60s as rain tapers off.

Rain and storm chances will KEEP POUNDING on Sunday as the Panthers get ready to take on the Saints. Look for a few peaks of sunshine as temperatures ramp up into the mid-80s.

Monday will continue our unsettled pattern but we can expect a slight cooling trend to begin for the start of Fall on Wednesday!

Today: Slight chance of rain with pockets of sun. High of 82.

Tonight: Showers taper off with some clouds lingering. Low 67.