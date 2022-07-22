(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The dog days of summer continue as the heat arrives this weekend.

Friday finishes off the work week with a warm and muggy start. Temperatures sit in the low to mid-70s yet again with passing clouds early in the day. Winds are light out of the south but will stay light and variable throughout the day.

Rain and storm chances will be mainly focused toward the North and South Carolina border before headings south this afternoon. We’ll stay mostly dry as partly cloudy skies usher in afternoon highs in the mid-90s!

Overnight lows in the 70s will stick around throughout the weekend as afternoon highs ramp up into the mid to upper 90s. When factoring in the humidity, we’re likely to feel like over 100 degrees Saturday & Sunday!

Be sure to take plenty of breaks indoors, drinks plenty of water, and wear loose and light-colored clothing when out and about.

90s will continues early next week with afternoon rain and storm chances returning. We’ll be hot & stormy through the middle part of next week.

Today: Hot & Humid with Partly Cloudy Skies. High: 94.

Tonight: Warm, Muggy and Mostly Clear. Low: 72.