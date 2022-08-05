(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We start off warm yet again Friday with temperatures sitting in the low to mid-70s and dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. Our warm and muggy morning will become a hot and humid afternoon as highs peak near 90 degrees.

Winds will stay light out of the south between 3 and 6 miles per hour. Be on the lookout for spotty afternoon showers & storms developing during the peak heating hours of the day. These storms can bring some heavy downpours and lead to some ponding and pooling on the roadways and low-lying areas.

Storms taper off overnight with lows dipping into the low 70s. Saturday kicks off the weekend with a repeat of Friday ushering in highs near 90 degrees and afternoon storm chances.

We’ll finish off the weekend with upper 80s and more storm chances. We’ll also keep this summer-like pattern coming through much of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot with Afternoon Storms. High: 90.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 72.