(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We’re looking at yet another foggy start to the day with dense fog setting up along the I-85, I-40, and I-77 corridors. Be sure to take your morning commute slow and give yourself about 5 extra minutes when heading out the door.

Temperature-wise, it’s a much cooler start to the day but still above normal for this time of year. Much of the Queen City & surrounding areas are waking up in the 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Friday will see clearing conditions this afternoon as highs make a run for the mid-70s. Look to see breezy conditions as winds come out of the southwest between 5 to 10 miles per hour. Wind gusts can be as fast as 20 miles per hour.

Pockets of sunshine may be seen this afternoon and evening before sunset as high pressure briefly takes hold. Another low pressure system will pass by Saturday into Sunday bringing another round of wet weather for early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be a lot cooler this weekend, leveling off in the mid-50s before we start next week in the low 60s. Conditions look dry heading into next week and lasting until at least Thursday.

Today: Warm with Clearing Skies. High of 75.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low 40.