Weekend Weather: Friday starts cool and clear in Charlotte area; temps gradually warm over weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Oh yeah! Feel the chill this morning!

Friday kicks off with cool and even chilly conditions for some with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s to start the day. Look to see dry high pressure dominate the forecast into the weekend and next week.

This afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs peaking in the mid-70s across the region. Winds will remain relatively calm to light out of the north.

Friday night will be clear if you’re looking to catch some fireworks at Truist Field after the Knights game! Overnight will be chilly again with lows dipping into the upper-40s.

Saturday will continue the pattern of cool mornings and warm afternoons with a gradual warming trend lasting until Wednesday of next week.

Touching on the tropics really quick, we’re following Hurricane Sam as it tracks west across the Atlantic. We can see rapid intensification throughout the weekend with Sam reaching category 4 status by early next week.

It’s too soon to say what impacts, if any, we may see close to home. Here’s hoping Sam makes a turn to the north and delivers minimal impacts to the Caribbean and the eastern US.

We’ll have to track Sam through next week. Until then, enjoy your weekend!

Today: Sunny & Warm. High of 76.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Low 49.