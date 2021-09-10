Weekend Weather: Friday kicks off cool and refreshing; weekend stays sunny and pleasant

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It doesn’t get much better than this! Friday starts off cool and refreshing with temperatures sitting in the upper 50s. (AHHH)

Sunny skies will dominate today but don’t worry about the heat. Highs will cap out a few degrees below normal in the low 80s with a light breeze out of the north.

Get ready for another gorgeous evening under a starlit sky. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 50s yet again so make sure the coffee is hot for your Saturday morning.

Saturday starts your weekend beautifully with sunshine and highs peaking in the mid-80s. Panthers take on the Jets on Sunday with more sunshine and highs making a run for the upper 80s.

Today: Beautiful & Sunny. High of 82.

Tonight: Clear and Refreshing! Low 58.