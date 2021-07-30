Weekend Weather: Friday is another scorcher, but big changes are on the way to Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Friday will be our last scorcher for a little while with highs soaring into the middle 90s this afternoon. Heat index values may also climb to around 100+ degrees later today, so find ways to stay cool. We have a Heat Advisory in effect for our eastern counties through this evening. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can sneak up quickly and become very dangerous.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for Mecklenburg, Union, and Cabarrus counties today. In this area, we are under a Code Orange, which means conditions are unhealthy for some groups.

As a cold front passes through the area later today, look for some showers and storms to develop in a few locations. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning are a possibility with any storm this afternoon. Stay weather aware!

Rain chances will increase on Sunday as a second cold front approaches the region. We will not see a washout on Sunday, but you will need to keep your eye to the sky just in case a shower or storm pops up. The front will bring more wet weather and cooler temperatures to the area early next week.

Today: Clouds and sun, Spotty shower/storm. Hi: 96

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lo: 72

Saturday: Partly sunny, Iso. shower/storm. Hi: 91