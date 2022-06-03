(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We are in for a refreshing end to the work week!

Warm temperatures kick off our Friday with mid to upper-60s and partly cloudy skies. We won’t be too far off from where we were starting yesterday but highs will be limited to the 80s with an approaching cold front from the north.

Temperatures will be right on the money for what we would expect for early June with a high of 84 degrees. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms possible.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather sits just south of the Queen City with the main threat of damage being south towards Columbia, SC.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Storms will taper off this evening as lows dip into the low 60s. This weekend will be dry and sunny with highs peaking in the mid-80s. Conditions will be perfect for being out on the lake, out on the beach, near the pool, or hiking your favorite trail.

Upper 80s won’t stay gone for long as Monday brings back the heat! Afternoon storm chances & 90s return by Wednesday of next week!

Today: Partly Cloudy & Seasonable! High: 84.

Tonight: Quiet & Mild. Low: 62.