Weekend Weather: Cool start, but clear Friday; spotty showers possible Saturday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A chilly start this Friday morning! Kiddos need a jacket or sweatshirt at the bus stop with morning lows in the 40s.

Expect sunshine through the afternoon, a nice day taking shape with highs reaching for 70 degrees.

It stays quiet tonight, cool again with lows in the upper 40s.

Our next system brings a few showers on Saturday. This system will not pack much of a punch outside of some spotty showers. No severe weather, no heavy rain expected. Just grab the umbrella and plan for some indoor fun! With the clouds and rain around, temperatures stay cool in the middle 60s.

That front clears out by Sunday, a few clouds and mountain showers linger. Otherwise, expect peeks of sun and highs around 70 degrees.

Early next week looks quiet. No big storms, some clouds, and highs in the lower 70s.

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 69.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Spotty showers. High: 65.