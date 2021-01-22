Weekend Weather: Clouds move out Friday, ushering in clear skies and cooler temps through Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It will be another grey start to the day before clouds clear out this afternoon. Even with the cloudy start, highs will soar into the upper-50s once again.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny, but cooler, with seasonal highs in the low 50s.

Sunday will start on a sunny note but skies will increase throughout the day ahead of the next rain maker moving in on Monday.

Monday will be a wet day as a storm passes through the viewing area. Expect waves of rain throughout the entire day with .5″-1″ of total rainfall. Some minor flooding will be possible into the afternoon and evening hours.

Skies will clear for Tuesday before a more unsettled pattern returns for Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: Morning clouds. PM clearing. High: 59 Low: 31

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 53 Low: 28

