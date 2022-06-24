(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We are off to a cooler start but still warm with temperatures in the 70s to start your Friday. Skies are mostly clear with light winds out of the east northeast.

Things will be relatively quiet throughout the day as highs make a run for the upper 80s. Average highs for late June typically reach 89 degrees so look to see a seasonable afternoon with light winds.

Skies will host a mix of sun and clouds with spotty showers and storms possible. Look to see the threat of wet weather stay mainly focused on the mountains and foothills of North Carolina.

Showers can linger overnight as lows dip into the upper 60s. Saturday will peak near 90 degrees with plenty of sunshine to start the weekend. 90s will continues heading into Sunday as well.

Storm chances return early next week with highs sliding back into the 80s. Look to see an unsettled pattern last through much of next week with cooler conditions taking hold.

Today: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Mountain Showers! High: 89.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 69.