(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We see a dry & seasonable end to the workweek before the heat arrives next week.

Friday is starting off a bit cooler but still mild. Temps are settled in the 60s and 50s with partly cloudy skies overhead. We’ll be picture perfect this afternoon as highs make a run for the mid-80s under plenty of sunshine.

Winds will be light throughout the day but an approaching low pressure system will bring increasing cloud cover overnight into Saturday. Lows will dip into the mid-60s making way for a mild start to the weekend.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot, peaking in the mid-80s. We can see an isolated shower or storm develop during the peak heating hours of the day with moisture in place due in part to the weak low pressure from overnight.

We heat up heading into Sunday with highs breaking into the low 90s. Things only get hotter as we head into next week with Monday and Tuesday hosting mid to upper 90s!

Conditions will feel more like 100 degrees or more at times when factoring in the humidity! We’ll have an unsettled pattern take hold early next week as well delivering intermittent rain chances until Thursday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Seasonable. High: 86.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 64.