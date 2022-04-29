(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Friday will be warm and pleasant with increasing clouds and a slight chance of showers late in the day.

We start off cool again with the 50s and 40s locked in over the Carolinas. Clouds will increase throughout the morning as temperatures warm up into the mid-70s yet again!

Winds will be light today out of the northeast between three and seven miles per hour. Overnight into Saturday, winds will stay relatively light but shift out of the south as the stationary front above the Carolinas pushes north and becomes a warm front.

This will keep slight rain chances present through the start of the weekend.

As the low pressure system responsible for Saturday’s warm front tracks towards the Great Lakes, a trailing cold front will arrive on Sunday.

Saturday will peak in the upper 70s with 80 degrees expected for Sunday. Storm chances will arrive Sunday afternoon and evening. We can see anywhere between a third of an inch to a half-inch of rain by Monday morning.

We won’t be done with the wet weather though as this unsettled pattern lasts into next week with temperatures rebounding into the mid-80s.

Today: Building Cloud Cover with Possible Showers Late. High: 76.

Tonight: Cool & Cloudy with Lingering Showers. Low: 55.