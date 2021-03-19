Weekend Weather: A damp, cloudy Friday gives way to sunny but cool weekend as spring begins

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Friday will be a damp, breezy and cloudy day. Watch out for some morning rain showers that will slowly taper off throughout the midday hours.

The clouds will hang tough all day and the wind will pick up this afternoon making for breezy conditions.

Tomorrow is the first day of spring and it won’t feel much like it. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs back in the mid-50s.

By Sunday the clouds will break a bit and temperatures will warm as highs will make it back to the 60-degree mark.

A warming trend will develop next week with highs making it back into the 70s by midweek.

Today: 30% showers. Cloudy and breezy. Hi: 55 Lo: 34

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Hi: 55 Lo: 35

Have a great weekend!