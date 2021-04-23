Weekend washout: Heavy rain, showers expected

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It was the second morning in a row of record cold today! We dropped to 31 in Charlotte, breaking the old record of 35 degrees from 1986. Temps only warmed into the low and mid 60s Friday afternoon as clouds moved in.

Clouds continue to increase overnight ahead of Saturday’s storm system– and much-needed rain! Expect showers to move into the mountains & foothills first, then rain–heavy at times–overspreading the rest of our area late in the morning through early afternoon.

We may get a cluster of storms developing south & east of Charlotte by evening, a couple of which could turn severe. Damaging wind and hail would be the main threats if we see those.

Showers will linger in spots overnight. 1-2 inches of rain is possible by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon is dry! Sunshine returns as temps warm into the 70s. Early next week is dry, and highs are back in the 80s starting Tuesday.





Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 49.

Saturday: Periods of rain. T’storms possible. High 63.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 51/74