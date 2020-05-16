Weekend warm-up on the way, giving way to unsettled weather next week

It’s the weekend! A warm one, too. Highs top out in the mid-upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday, under a mix of sun and clouds. The best chance of showers & storms will continue to be in the mountains both days.

Monday is when the pattern starts to change. A cold front will move in with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Behind the front, the heat backs off for the rest of the week, with highs in the 70s. However, the unsettled pattern lingers, with showers & storms possible most of the week,

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 86.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 87.