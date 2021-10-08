Weekend Forecast: Wet weather continues through Saturday; rain clears for sports-filled Sunday in Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’re looking at a wet and soggy end to the work week as moisture from the gulf continues its onslaught on the southeast.

Friday starts off mild with upper 60s area-wide and cloudy skies locked in. Light rain is just the start to what would be expected for later today.

This afternoon won’t see much in the way of warming as temperatures linger in the low to mid-70s. Widely scattered showers will take over with a few pockets of heavy downpours.

Showers linger overnight into Saturday with another wave of showers kicking off the weekend. Saturday may give way to a few pockets of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s.

Rain chances will decrease as high pressure builds from the west and ushers in a change in what has been a wet and dreary pattern. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80.

Next week will host summer-like heat and more in the way of sunshine.

Today: Cloudy with Showers & Isolated Downpours. High of 73.

Tonight: Cloudy & Rain Lingers. Low 62.