Weekend forecast: Unsettled weather moves in, several rounds of rain expected through Monday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Friday will be the nicest day of the week with highs in the mid-60s and mostly to partly sunny skies.

The clouds show up tomorrow and some light rain will move in overnight into early Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon the rain will taper off.

Another round of heavier rain will move in Sunday night into Monday. Rainfall totals of .5-1″ are expected with this system. Mountain snow of up to 1 inch is also possible through Monday afternoon.

Skies will clear on Tuesday but it will be much cooler with highs in the 50s.

More rain is expected on Wednesday with even cooler highs in the upper 40s.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 65 Low: 43

Tomorrow: Sunny. High: 64 Low: 51

