(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Scattered showers taper off with cooler conditions taking over for the weekend.

Friday starts off in the low 70s with light rain tapering off. Winds are light out of the southwest but will shift out of the north as the cold front responsible for this morning’s rain crosses the Carolinas.

After some early patchy fog and intermittent cloud cover, we’ll make way for more sunshine and refreshing temperatures. Highs will be a few degrees below normal peaking in the mid-80s. Dew points will be in the 60s and help to usher in more comfortable conditions heading into the weekend.

Tonight will be pleasant, dipping into the low 60s with clearing skies. This will make way for a GORGEOUS Saturday! We’ll start the weekend off with highs in the mid-80s and mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will finish off the weekend with a few more clouds but still reach the mid-80s.

We’ll start the workweek with 80s continuing but shower and storm chances making a comeback.

Today: Partly Cloudy and Refreshing. High: 86.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Comfortable. Low: 63.