Weekend Forecast: Skies clear as weather stays warm this weekend; rain chances return next week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Light showers taper off this morning with clouds slowly beginning to thin out. Temperatures are starting off much warmer as we sit in the 60s for much of the region.

Clearing skies will make way for more sunshine and warm temperatures. Despite the cold front passing over the Carolinas and pushing east, we’ll still peak above normal in the upper 70s.

This weekend will be sunny and pleasant, first starting off in the mid-70s on Saturday and peaking near 80 on Sunday.

Monday is likely to touch 80 degrees as well with rain chances arriving in the evening into Tuesday. Look for unsettled weather and rain chances to take over much of next week as temperatures slowly adjust to near normal by Thursday.

Today: Clearing Skies & Warm. High of 79.

Tonight: Comfortable & Cool. Low 51.