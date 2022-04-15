(PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s clear and cool to start this Friday but a warm and sunny afternoon is on the way!

Friday kicks off in the 40s and 50s with mostly clear skies behind yesterday’s passing cold front. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine today with winds flowing out of the northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Friday night will be cool yet again dipping to near 50 degrees.

Clouds will build as rain chances return for Saturday morning. Look to see showers linger for the first half of the day giving us anywhere from a quarter-inch to a third of an inch of rain.

Rain will taper off Saturday evening as lows dip into the low 50s yet again.

Easter Sunday looks mostly dry but still holds on to a slight chance of a stray shower. Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Look for more of a soaking rain to arrive for Monday as well below temps take hold. We’ll clear out on Tuesday as temperatures slowly start to rebound into the mid-70s by Thursday of next week.

Today: Nice & Sunny. High: 76.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 50