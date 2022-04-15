(PINPOINT WEATHER) – It will be a beautiful afternoon for Good Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s.

Clouds will gradually increase overnight as a storm system approaches from the west. They will help to keep temps falling too far overnight with lows holding around 50 degrees.

Easter weekend will start with mostly cloudy on Saturday and highs in the lower 70s. A few showers and a stray storm could develop on Saturday as a weak storm system moves through the Carolinas. It will not be a washout, but you will want to keep your eye to the skies just in case.

By Sunday, the storm system will pull away leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Sunday with high holding in the upper 60 and lower 70s.

Another storm will push showers into the region late Sunday night and Monday. Highs will be back in the 60s for the start of the workweek. Stay tuned for more updates!

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 76

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Nice. Lo: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Hi: 70 Lo: 52