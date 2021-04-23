Weekend Forecast: Prepare for a soggy Saturday across the Carolinas; skies clear Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Temperatures will remain below average Friday with highs holding in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine will also be around the area today, but a few patchy clouds could push in as the next storm system approaches from the west.

Showers and thunderstorms will roll through the area on Saturday as the low-pressure system slides across the Carolinas.

There is a marginal to slight risk for severe storms on Saturday with heavy rain, strong winds, hail, and an isolated tornado possible. We could see around 0.5” – 1.5” of rain from Saturday’s storm.

The wet weather moves out quickly giving us dry and warmer weather by Sunday.

Friday: Partly sunny and nice. Hi: 68

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lo: 47

Saturday: Showers and storms. Hi: 64