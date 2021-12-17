Weekend Forecast: Near-record warmth expected Friday; rain chances return Saturday before weather turns cool again

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – What a difference 24 hours can make, right!?

We are running between 17 to 25 degrees warmer Friday morning than yesterday morning!

Friday is kicking off the last day of the workweek with temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60. Just for perspective, these are conditions we typically see in the afternoons for this time of year.

Warm air will continue to rush in from the south as intermittent cloud cover become more ubiquitous by this afternoon. Highs will challenge record warmth, peaking in the low 70s area-wide.

The current record of 73 degrees has reigned since 1956. We’ll see if that changes today.

Saturday will hold on to that warmth with rain chances increasing into the afternoon. Look for isolated showers to arrive mid-afternoon and linger into the evening.

The stalled cold front to our north will dip into the Carolinas Saturday into Sunday bringing overnight rain before conditions clear on Sunday.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Sunday will finish off the weekend with cooler temps and clearing skies. Highs will only peak in the upper 50s to near 60 with cold and seasonable conditions taking over for the start of next week.

Today: Unseasonably warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High of 73.

Tonight: Mild & comfortable. Low 57.