Weekend Forecast: Near-record heat in Charlotte Friday; cooler weather arrives Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Record-breaking temperatures are possible this afternoon with highs climbing into the middle 70s. The previous record high is 75 degrees set back in 1998 and we could hit 77 degrees today.

Highs will remain in the 70s through Saturday, which is well above average for this time of year. A weak moisture-starved front will move through this weekend dropping temps back to the 60s for Sunday.

Rain chances will finally return next week as a couple of storms roll through the area. Another cold front could bring us a slight chance for showers on Monday but it will not be much with most of the day remaining dry.

We will see a better chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday as a low-pressure system rolls through the Carolinas. This storm could bring us around 0.5” to 1.5” of rain, which will be some relief for the drought conditions we are seeing across the state.

Temperatures will be cooler next week with highs back in the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Friday: Sunny and warm. Hi: 77

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lo: 48

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 75