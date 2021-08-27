Weekend Forecast: More hot weather on the way; Charlotte to stay mostly dry through Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A ridge of high pressure will keep us feeling the heat for several more days! Highs will be in the low and mid-90s through the start of next week. There won’t be much in the way of cooling rain or storms, either (or rain to water the yard).

Plan on mostly dry conditions through the weekend.

Next week, we’ll be watching an approaching cold front and the track of Tropical Storm Ida. After making landfall along the Gulf Coast (possibly as a major hurricane), Ida’s remnants are forecast to head into the Mississippi River Valley.

Some of that tropical moisture plus the front nearby could bring periods of rain mid-late next week. Stay tuned!

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 93.