Weekend Forecast: Hot weather persists; approaching cold front boosts rain chances through Monday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Little has changed from the start of the week to Friday with hot and humid conditions sticking around for a bit longer. Highs will top out in the low 90s this afternoon but it will feel like the mid to upper 90s. Take it easy & stay hydrated!

A stray shower or storm could pop up again this afternoon, so keep an eye to the skies. Heavy rain and gusty winds are always possible with any storm this time of year.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

Saturday will be another steamy day with highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms will develop later in the day on Saturday as a cold front approaches from the west.

Better chances for rain will move in on Sunday as a cold front settles into the area. This front will bring us scattered showers and storms through Monday. We will also see temperatures drop a bit behind the front later this weekend and into next week.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Friday: Partly sunny, PM showers/storms. Hi: 93

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lo: 72

Saturday: Clouds and sun, scat. Showers/storms. Hi: 92