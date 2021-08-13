Weekend Forecast: Hot, humid weather holds in Charlotte through Saturday; higher rain chances arrive Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The heat and humidity be hanging around for a few more days with high holding in the middle 90s. Heat indices through Saturday will be in the upper 90s and lower near 100s, so find ways to stay cool!

Most of the time over the next couple of will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but a few pop-up showers and storms may develop in the afternoon hours. There is not a severe threat in the Carolinas, but any storm could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. Stay weather aware this afternoon!

Some relief from the heat will move in by Sunday as highs drop back to the 80s. Rain chances will also be increasing this weekend through early next week as we tap into some tropical moisture.

Tropical Depression Fred will gain strength as it moves northwest towards the Keys. The track takes the storm up the west coast of Florida before moving into the SE states and Carolinas. Stay with Fox 46 News for the latest updates.

Friday: Partly sunny, PM shower/storm. Hi: 96

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lo: 73

Saturday: Clouds and sunshine, PM showers/storms. Hi: 93