Weekend Forecast: Here comes the cold front! Saturday stays warm but things cool down in Charlotte in a big way by Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High pressure gave us another sunny, warm October day! Not quite record-tying, though– the high of 87 just missed the record high of 88!

But here comes the cold front! It will bring some scattered showers to the mountains Saturday morning before heading east into the Charlotte area and Sandhills. By the time it exits the mountains, a lot of the rain will dry up. Bottom line is–don’t count on too much rain, if you even see it at all! Only a few spotty showers or sprinkles are possible in most of our area. However, an isolated storm can’t be totally ruled out as well.

Saturday will be a flip-flop temperature day, too. Instead of warming up throughout the afternoon, it gets cooler. Wind gusts around 20-25 mph will be blowing in that cooler air.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Morning temps on Sunday, Monday & Tuesday will be in the 40s, with some 30s in the mountains. There may be some patchy frost in the mountains Monday morning, too. Daytime highs are mostly in the 70s heading through next week. A nice stretch of fall weather!

Tonight: Fair sky. Low 63.

Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. A few showers, t’storm possible. Breezy. High 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & cooler! 45/69.