Weekend Forecast: Friday stays sunny and pleasant in Charlotte; colder weather blows in Saturday night

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Despite the wet weather from overnight, Friday will shape up to be a sunny & pleasant day!

Look to see morning temperatures sit in the mid to upper 50s as clouds make way for sunshine early in the day. Winds will be light out of the west between five and ten miles per hour.

We’ll have a pleasant finish to the workweek with highs reaching the low 70s and mostly sunny skies. This evening dips into the low 40s which is typical for this time of year for overnight lows.

Saturday will be sunny & breezy with near-normal temperatures. Look for winds to gust between 15 to 20 miles per hour as temperatures peak in the mid-60s.

Colder temperatures will settle in overnight Saturday night into Sunday dipping into the mid-30s! Mild afternoons and cold overnight will persist into the middle of next week.

Bundle up for those early mornings!

Today: Sunny & Pleasant. High of 72.

Tonight: Cool & Clear. Low 42.