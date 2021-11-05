Weekend Forecast: Friday starts cold, weather warms up in Charlotte through weekend; 70s return next week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s a cold start this Friday morning but a major warmup is on the way!

Many folks will be waking up to a layer of frost on their cars this morning as temperatures dip into the mid to low 30s! YIKES!

Bundle up and brave the conditions before mostly sunny skies warm us up into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. That’s about ten degrees below the mid-60s we tend to experience this time of year.

The cold overnights will stick around throughout the weekend with lows dipping into the 30s both Saturday and Sunday morning. Highs will gradually increase over the next four days reaching the mid-70s by early next week!

Overall we will make a 20-degree warm-up run over the course of the next 5 days!

Today: Clear & Cool. High of 57.

Tonight: Cold & Clear. Low 36.