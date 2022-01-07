Weekend Forecast: Cool and clear Friday gives way to frigid start Saturday; wet weather returns Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We are COLD this morning as temperatures have fallen into the 30s around the Queen City but our mountain counties have fallen into the teens!

When you factor in the wind, it will feel like the 20s for many of us while higher elevations can see a wind chill in the single digits and even up to ten degrees below zero!

Look to see a Wind Chill Advisory stay in effect for Ashe, Avery & Watauga counties until noon on Friday.

The last day of the workweek will be cool & clear as highs make a run for the mid-40s. We’ll likely be limited to the upper 20s to low 30s in the mountains.

Friday night into Saturday will usher in some frigid conditions, getting even colder with lows in the teens and low 20s!

Saturday will be sunny but highs will be limited to the 40s as cool high pressure remains in control. We can expect clouds to increase overnight into Sunday which will keep overnight lows in the low 30s to upper 20s.

Sunday will host our next chance of rain as temperatures rebound into the low 50s. Look for the rain to arrive late in the day and last into the evening and overnight hours.

Wet weather will taper off overnight with clearings conditions Monday morning.

Frigid overnights and cool afternoons will return once again as high pressure takes over.

Today: Cool & Clear. High of 44.

Tonight: Frigid! Low 23.