Weekend Forecast: Charlotte reaches near-record high again Friday; cold front brings big changes, cooler weather

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday tied the record high of 87 degrees set back in 1940 and today we make a run to potentially do the same!

Clear skies have given way to some significant cooling overnight, bringing temperatures to the low 60s and upper 50s yet again. Look to see patchy fog develop in the low-lying areas and valleys.

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. The forecasted high of 88 degrees matches the record set back in 1985. We’ll see if we get two back-to-back record-tying days.

Friday night will be cool as a strong cold front approaches the Carolinas. Overnight lows dip into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will see limited heating as cooler and fall air rushes in. We can expect to see a few scattered showers developing throughout the day, starting from the mountains and slowly breaking up as the showers travel east and south.

We’ll start the weekend with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday but dry up for the second half and welcome highs in the upper 60s.

Look to see seasonable temperatures kick off the work week with chilly early mornings and overnights.

Today: Mostly Sunny With Near-Record Heat. High of 88.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low 63.