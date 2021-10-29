Weekend Forecast: Breezy weather, showers stick around Friday; clouds lift in Charlotte by Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – I’m prescribing raincoats over umbrellas for this Friday. Breezy conditions might make those umbrellas obsolete.

We start with temperatures hovering in the low 60s and mid-50s throughout the morning as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms track north.

We won’t see much of a warm-up today, only ticking up a few degrees with highs reaching the low to mid-60s throughout the day. Scattered rain chances will persist today with about a 30 percent chance through the afternoon and evening.

I’m thinking the best chance of showers comes late afternoon and early evening before we ease up on chances for Saturday.

Saturday will start the weekend off cloudy with only a 20% chance of showers which will also limit highs to the low 60s after starting in the 40s.

We dry up just in time for Sunday as skies make way for sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Look to see highs make it to the upper 60s before sliding into the 50s for those trick-or-treaters out there.

Next week is looking sunny and pleasant to kick things off.

Today: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High of 64.

Tonight: Chilly with Lingering Rain. Low 46.