Wednesday starts wet with heavy showers in Charlotte; weather dries out by this afternoon

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday is off to a wet start with scattered showers and pockets of heavy rain setting up south of I-40. Though the rain is moving quickly, we’ll want to be on the lookout for pooling and ponding on the roadways and in low-lying areas.

Be sure to take a bit of extra caution this morning on the roadways.

Much of the wet weather will be mainly focused in the morning with showers tapering off late morning and early afternoon. This will make way for some pockets of sunshine as high pressure takes hold of the Queen City.

We can expect highs to make a run for the mid-50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Quite the difference when compared to how we started the day.

Temperatures will fall quickly this evening with lows bottoming out in the low 30s to upper 20s overnight. Look for mostly clear skies early Thursday as temps look to rebound into the mid-50s.

Thursday will be the start of a gradual warming trend heading into the weekend, first hitting the mid-50s then low 60s on Friday. That warm front will bring a few isolated showers for the Carolinas before Saturday peaks in the low 70s!

A cold front will cross the region Saturday into Sunday, bringing the next good chance of widespread showers for the Queen City.

Today: Morning Rain, Dry Afternoon. High of 54.

Tonight: Clearing Skies & Cold. Low 33.