Wednesday evening forecast: Cooldown coming with temps dropping to 30s and 40s

As showers and storms move out tonight, temperatures are getting chilly! We’ll begin the day with temps in the 30s and 40s with sunshine.

Thursday is a day full of sunshine with no rain or storms.

Highs top out close to 70; still cooler than our average of 77 for this time of year.

The next system moves in on Friday with more scattered showers. But, rain moves out for the weekend, just in time for any Mother’s Day plans outside.

It will be cool, though. Highs on Saturday only reach the low 60s, and lows drop into the 30s Sunday morning. This is May, right?! Bundle up!